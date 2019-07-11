The Modern Maori Quartet perform live in studio

The Modern Maori Quartet stopped by the studio for a live performance and chat with 3AW’s Darren James.

The quartet are in Melbourne for a string of shows at Arts Centre Melbourne, before heading off to London, Edinburgh and Singapore.

The four shared the story of how they met.

“We were working in bars and cafes and we didn’t like it, so we were like ‘what can we do?’

“We always found ourselves in the corner at parties singing and we thought, ‘hey, why don’t we just charge people to listen?”

Press PLAY below to watch the live performance.