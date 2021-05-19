3AW
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131332

Create a 3AW account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 3AW content and other benefits.


Joining is easy.

Skip for now
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • Home
  • News
  • The moment a foreign correspondent..

The moment a foreign correspondent realised he needed to get out of China

3 hours ago
Neil Mitchell
Article image for The moment a foreign correspondent realised he needed to get out of China

A former ABC foreign correspondent who fled China due to fears he’d be arrested has detailed the moment ‘the fear’ kicked in.

Bill Birtles told Neil Mitchell he initially brushed off warnings from the Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade (DFAT) he should consider returning to Australia as “paranoia” and he fought to stay.

That all changed when he got a knock at the door in the middle of the night.

“When we got the knock on the door at midnight and I opened it and there were seven police officers in the alcove of my apartment, that’s when the fear kicked in,” Birtles said.

Birtles is well-versed to comment on the relationship between Australian and China given he spent several years living there.

He said there was a lot of ‘nuance’ needed to the debate, particularly when it came to issues such as China’s treatment of Uyghur people.

“I wouldn’t necessarily believe everything, but the lack of transparency speaks volumes,” Birtles said.

“There’s clearly something the Chinese government feels deeply uncomfortable about that it’s doing to these people.”

Press PLAY below to hear the full interview

Picture by Getty iStock

Neil Mitchell
News
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131332