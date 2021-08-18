3AW
The moment an aid worker knew it was time to flee Afghanistan

4 hours ago
Tom Elliott
Article image for The moment an aid worker knew it was time to flee Afghanistan

An aid worker who fled Afghanistan on Saturday as the Taliban began to move in says a “catastrophic” humanitarian crisis is about to unfold in the country.

Evan Jones told Tom Elliott he saw the “writing on the wall” and booked a flight out of Kabul last week.

“There’d been an ongoing deterioration,” he said.

“There had been numerous districts falling, there were more than 200 districts that had changed hands and more than 20 provincial capitals.

“For us, when we saw cities like Herat come under attack – which had historically been quite safe – we started to get anxious.”

He’s now quarantining in Bangladesh.

Press PLAY below to hear his insight into the situation

Picture by Getty iStock

