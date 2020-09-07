The moment that convinced Arron Wood to challenge Sally Capp for Lord Mayor

Arron Wood says Sally Capp is “too close” with the state government and has issued a formal challenge for the role of Lord Mayor.

The Deputy Lord Mayor will run against his senior at the upcoming City of Melbourne election on October 24.

Councillor Wood said he liked Sally Capp but there had been a “lack of strong advocacy” on behalf of small business and ratepayers.

“I just think Sally Capp is far too close to the state government,” he said.

“You want to work with them, on as many things as possible, but you have also got to stand up to them, as well, and I have got a track record of that.”

Arron Wood said the decision to set up another supervised drug injecting facility near the Queen Victoria Market was a tipping point for him to run, a decision he said he wrestled with.

“That was a bit of a seminal moment for me, to see vulnerable residents and ratepayers ignored and the Queen Victoria Market traders ignored,” he said.

“That really upset me.

“We need to get back to basics.

“We have got to listen to our ratepayers and businesses.”

