The most fascinating life stories the 3AW Breakfast team have ever read
A photograph from police media of a man with a walking stick last week turned into a conversation about the most famous man with a cane — Charlie Chaplin.
Ross says Charlie Chaplin’s autobiography is the most fascinating life story he’s ever read.
That led the 3AW Breakfast team and listeners to nominate their favourite life stories!
Here are the nominations in full:
Russel: A Big Life in Advertising by Lawrence Mary Wells; Morrison of Peking by Cyril Pearl
Kate: One Crowded Hour by Tim Bowden
Jon Anderson: Open by Andre Agassi; Serious by John McEnroe; Titanic Thompson, the man who bet on everything by Cook Kevin
Scorcher: Slightly Out of Focus by Robert Capa.
Mikkayla: Scar Tissue by Anthony Kiedis and Larry Sloman
Damian: Squeezing the Orange by Henry Blofeld
Julian: George Lucas: A Life by Brian Jay Jones
Recommendations from listeners:
A Fortunate Life by Albert B. Facey
The Life of Sir Richard Francis Burton by Thomas Wright
Long Walk to Freedom by Nelson Mandela
The Moon’s a Balloon by David Niven
Bring on the Empty Horses by David Niven
What’s It All About? by Michael Caine
You’ll Never Walk Alone by Craig Johnston
The Immortal Life of Henrietta Lacks by Rebecca Skloot.
What Are The Odds? by Bill Waterhouse
As I See It by J. Paul Getty