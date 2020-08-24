The most fascinating life stories the 3AW Breakfast team have ever read

A photograph from police media of a man with a walking stick last week turned into a conversation about the most famous man with a cane — Charlie Chaplin.

Ross says Charlie Chaplin’s autobiography is the most fascinating life story he’s ever read.

That led the 3AW Breakfast team and listeners to nominate their favourite life stories!

Here are the nominations in full:

Russel: A Big Life in Advertising by Lawrence Mary Wells; Morrison of Peking by Cyril Pearl

Kate: One Crowded Hour by Tim Bowden

Jon Anderson: Open by Andre Agassi; Serious by John McEnroe; Titanic Thompson, the man who bet on everything by Cook Kevin

Scorcher: Slightly Out of Focus by Robert Capa.

Mikkayla: Scar Tissue by Anthony Kiedis and Larry Sloman

Damian: Squeezing the Orange by Henry Blofeld

Julian: George Lucas: A Life by Brian Jay Jones

Recommendations from listeners:

A Fortunate Life by Albert B. Facey

The Life of Sir Richard Francis Burton by Thomas Wright

Long Walk to Freedom by Nelson Mandela

The Moon’s a Balloon by David Niven

Bring on the Empty Horses by David Niven

What’s It All About? by Michael Caine

You’ll Never Walk Alone by Craig Johnston

The Immortal Life of Henrietta Lacks by Rebecca Skloot.

What Are The Odds? by Bill Waterhouse

As I See It by J. Paul Getty