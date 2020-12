It has been a year like no other.

With Victorians in lockdown for much of 2020, talkback radio was the largest mass gathering around.

“There were a lot of tears, but there was a lot of positivity too. A lot of determination,” Neil Mitchell said of the year that’s been.

Damian Tardio, has put together some of the most memorable moments from Neil Mitchell’s show this year.

