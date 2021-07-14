The move that’s left Tom Elliott thinking the WA government is ‘drunk on power’

The Australian Christian Lobby claims the Western Australian government won’t lease its entertainment venues to them for functions because they apparently hold ‘alternate views’ to government.

Tom Elliott says it’s a sign of government “drunk” on power.

“I don’t agree with the Australian Christian Lobby, but I don’t want to live in a society where a group like that is banned from hiring a hall because what they say might be at odds with government policy,” he said.

Martyn Iles, Managing Director of the Australian Christian Lobby, said he thought it was a “joke” when he was told they were barred from applying to host events at several venues across the state, including the Albany Entertainment Centre.

“What we’ve been told is that if you disagree with the Western Australian state government – you’re cancelled,” he said.

Picture by Getty iStock