The moving moment Ron Barassi opened his special Anzac Day jumper

4 hours ago
The Melbourne Football Club will pay tribute to those it lost at war when it runs out onto the MCG on Anzac Day Eve next Wednesday night.

Their jumper when they take on Richmond will feature the names of 30 men who played for Melbourne and died from active service during World War I and World War II.

“If you watch one thing today, make it this.”
– Stephen Quartermain, 3AW Breakfast

They presented one of the special jumpers to Ron Barassi yesterday. He was only four years of age when his father, Ron Sr, went to war and never returned.

Upon opening his jumper, a clearly moved Ron remembered his father and also the pain felt by his mother.

“Every time I think of my father, I think of my mother and how she cried,” Ron told the Melbourne website in a moving video.

“Let we forget.”

WATCH THE VIDEO
