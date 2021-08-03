3AW
The multi-million dollar plan for QR code vaccination certificates for travel

2 hours ago
Ross and Russel
Australians will soon use a QR code vaccination certificate to prove they’ve been immunised against COVID-19 when travelling internationally.

The Age reports the government’s expenditure review committee of cabinet last week backed a multimillion-dollar digital vaccine certificate proposal.

Under the plan, vaccination status would be linked to MyGov accounts, and digital vaccination certificates and border declarations would be used.

There is debate among the Coalition over whether digital vaccination certificates will be mandatory for interstate travel.

Image Matrix tech editor, Djuro Sen, says a system for vaccination travel certificates is needed urgently, and a verification system to prove the legitimacy of digital certificates is also essential.

“At the moment there’s no system that is checking it, really,” he said.

Mr Sen says there’s always a security risk with an online system.

“In terms of our system it’s reasonably safe but, you know, there is history here in terms of having issues in terms of big data handling.”

Press PLAY below to hear more about how a digital vaccine certificate for travel is likely to work

 

Ross and Russel
News
