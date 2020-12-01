The mystery of the disappearing monolith in the Utah desert

Image: Utah Department of Public Safety

A mysterious monolith discovered in the Utah desert has piqued interest across the world.

The metal monument was discovered in a very remote canyon last week, but satellite imagery shows it appeared in 2016 and went unnoticed for four years.

Reporter at the Salt Lake Tribune, Zac Podmore, said it’s obvious “someone put a lot of thought” into the placement of the structure.

“It’s artistic placement and the care that went into the design of the culture and placing it in the landscape is really clear.”

Then, just as quickly as it appeared, the monolith disappeared.

It’s still not clear who removed the statue on Friday night, but Mr Podmore has some ideas.

“It vanished, likely taken by somebody who didn’t like all the people coming to the area to see it, or perhaps the artist themselves coming back to remove it,” he told Dee Dee.

Press PLAY below for more.