The new fitness fad is to run like an animal.

A new exercise program, ZUU, which focuses on primal actions emulating movements from the animal kingdom, is gaining popularity.

David Mummery, owner of Primal Moves in Preston, said ZUU is “very good for people that are in a sedentary job.”

But ZUU isn’t the only exercise trend emulating animals.

A few weeks ago Ross came across this video of a Norwegian woman who has taught herself to run and jump like a horse!

“I don’t know why you’d do it, but she looks fit!” Ross said.

