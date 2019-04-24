The new frontier of drug dealing: The significance of Operation Polaroid busts

The use of encrypted apps to organise drug drops is at the centre of a major police investigation that resulted in the arrest of 10 men in Victoria.

It’s alleged the drugs were being pushed through a courier service, similar to a food delivery business, allowing the next tier of traffickers to order products on demand.

Those arrested were all aged in their twenties.

Assistant Commissioner for Crime Command, Tess Walsh, told Neil Mitchell it’s an example of the way people are exploiting technology to sell drugs.

“When you talk about the garden variety drug dealer, I don’t think they actually exist in the sense we used to know them,” she said.

This (case) is really good example of that.”

