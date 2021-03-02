The new questions that will be on this year’s census

The 2021 national census is fast approaching and the Australian Bureau of Statistics has added some new questions this year.

The census, which will take place on August 10, will include new questions about defence force veterans and long-term health conditions.

Executive director of the national census, Andrew Henderson, says the new questions will provide valuable insight.

“Apparently we don’t have a really good handle on where our veterans are,” he told Neil Mitchell.

“We’ve got some new questions as well, on long term health conditions, so asthma, diabetes.

“Whilst we’ve got a good national picture … we don’t have that granular community-level view of who has got what conditions and what health services they need, and how they access them.”

A non-binary gender option will also be included for the first time.

Mr Henderson says he’s confident there won’t be a repeat of the problems that plagued the last census, the first conducted online, which was marred by tech issues and cyber attacks.

“We’ve looked very long and hard at what went wrong last time and what we could and should have done differently, and we’re very, very well prepared this time,” he said.

More than 30,000 short-term census jobs are now up for grabs in preparation for the national survey.

There will be about 2000 census jobs available in metropolitan Melbourne, 6000 jobs across Victoria and 23,000 field jobs across the country.

Those interested in a census job can apply HERE.

