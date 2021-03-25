3AW
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131332

Create a 3AW account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 3AW content and other benefits.


Joining is easy.

Skip for now
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The new rules to keep Victoria’s paramedics safe

4 hours ago
Ross and Russel
Article image for The new rules to keep Victoria’s paramedics safe

Ambulance Victoria is rolling out new safety measures to keep first responders safe.

There are about a dozen incidents every week across Victoria where paramedics are injured while simply trying to do their job.

In the past week alone, a drug-affected man took over an ambulance while being driven through the CBD.

Last month paramedics had to shelter in a house in Melbourne’s south-east after angry bystanders slashed the tyres of their ambulance.

Under new safety measures paramedics will have to fill in a risk assessment checklist at callouts that will determine whether police need to be called or whether patients need to be sedated to prevent attacks.

MICA paramedic Brook Sumner say it’ll help keep paramedics safe.

“By giving everyone a repeatable, easy to put into place risk assessment tool that they can use in the job, I think will be a great benefit to our staff,” he told Ross and Russel.

Press PLAY below for more.

 

 

Ross and Russel
News
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131332