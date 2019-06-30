The new way to call police without clogging 000

A new phone line for non-urgent calls to police has started today — 131 444.

The Police Assistance Line is designed to take the strain off 000 call-takers and ensure police can prioritise the most urgent cases.

The 24-hour, statewide phone line and online reporting service is for all non-urgent requests for police assistance such as property damage, theft, neighbourhood disputes, noise complaints and PartySafe registrations.

If calls are deemed urgent, they can be transferred to Triple Zero, and vice versa.

A 12-month advertising campaign titled ‘When You Need Us But Not The Sirens’ will start this week, educating people on which line to call.

