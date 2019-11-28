The next generation: 3AW Breakfast nominates our greatest writers

Following the death of author, critic and broadcaster Clive James, the 3AW Breakfast team look to the next generation of great Aussie writers.

Kicking things off with one of our own, Kate nominated Sly Of The Underworld aka John Sylvester.

Ross added more journalists to the list with Alan Howe and Andrew Rule.

Burnso chimed in with authors Phillip Adams and Thomas Keneally.

When it came to songwriters, Ross gave Paul Kelly the nod and Kate put up Tim Rogers.

