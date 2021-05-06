‘Self-righteous’ breast cancer charity knocks back donations

A breast cancer charity has knocked back donations from an ice-creamery, rodeo and hot rod club.

Cold Rock Ice-creamery managing director Stan Gordon alerted Neil Mitchell to the charity’s bizarre decision not to take money from the ice-cream company on Wednesday.

“For Mother’s Day we decided as an initiative to donate a portion of sales to the National Breast Cancer Foundation,” he said.

“We called them and the lady has concerns they won’t accept out donations because we don’t meet their ethical standards because our products contain sugar!”

The Southern Cross Rodeo Circuit used to donate to the National Breast Cancer Foundation (NBCF), but then the charity stopped accepting their contributions.

“All of a sudden they just said ‘Well no, you’re not the right image that we’re looking for’,” Southern Cross Rodeo Circuit treasurer, Barbara, told Neil Mitchell.

Today, the Southern Hot Rod Club told Neil Mitchell the same thing happened to them.

Juanita Bugge, whose husband is in the club, says the club was told it was because they were “known as hoons”.

Neil Mitchell has labelled the NBCF’s decision “bizarre”.

“This breast cancer foundation, it’s not just a crusader against breast cancer, which is an excellent thing, but it has decided it’s a moral judge!

“It’s self-righteous nonsense.”

In a statement, the National Breast Cancer Foundation said it has “implemented a proactive approach to ensure that all our partnerships and activities align to our cancer control mission”.

“We know that 1 in 4 breast cancers diagnosed are potentially preventable through better lifestyle choices. Eating well, limiting your alcohol intake and being active can reduce your breast cancer risk and improve health and wellbeing,” the statement read.

“While we respect an individual’s right to personal choice, we similarly reserve our right to align with products that are a better fit to our mission. The purpose of our partnerships program is to raise funds for life saving breast cancer research; it is nonsensical to then partner with companies who’s products may be associated with an increased risk of developing cancer.”