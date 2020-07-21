3AW
The novel idea that’s brightening Melbourne’s streets in lockdown 2.0

6 hours ago
see the photos

During the first coronavirus lockdown teddy bears popped up in windows across the state to brighten the days of young Melburnians.

This time around, it’s brightly painted spoons!

The ‘Spoonville’ idea began in Britain, and when Melbourne woman Junelle Wilson heard about it, she couldn’t resist bringing it here.

“You get … a little sign saying Spoonville,” she explained to Dee Dee.

“Then everyone in the community decorates a spoon and pops it in the local Spoonville.

“It’s good fun.”

Spoonvilles have popped up in 48 suburbs, mainly in Melbourne’s south-east.

For more information or locations visit the Spoonville International Facebook page.

Press PLAY below to hear from the founder of Spoonville Australia.

News
