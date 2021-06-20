3AW
The novel way quick-thinking police chased down teen trio in Bangholme

15 hours ago
Ross and Russel
Three teenagers have been arrested after quick-thinking police borrowed bicycles from bystanders to chase them.

The trio got out of a stolen Hyundai sedan on Eastlink at Bangholme after a collision at about 8.20am on Sunday.

They fled on foot, and were seen entering the Dandenong Creek Trail.

Police were quick to improvise, borrowing an electric bike and a push bike from members of the public.

They followed the trio for more than a kilometre before arresting them.

Two 15-year-old boys and a 16-year-old girl were taken into custody, then transferred to hospital under police guard for observation.

Police returned the borrowed bikes to their owners.

The stolen vehicle the trio exited was allegedly stolen during an aggravated burglary in Lyndhurst on Monday.

Press PLAY below for more details from Victoria Police

