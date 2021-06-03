The number of workers who got the COVID-19 jab on day one of priority vaccination

Aged care and disability workers turned out in droves on the first day of Victoria’s five-day priority vaccination blitz.

More than 6200 health care, aged care and disability care workers came forward to get the jab on Wednesday.

Until Sunday, aged and disability care workers can attend selected vaccination hubs and receive priority vaccination.

Workers may attend the following sites between 9am and 4pm, with proof of their employment, and enter a priority queue: