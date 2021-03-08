‘The number one issue’ for struggling pensioners

There’s debate over whether the latest increase to the pension is enough to help struggling older people.

But one seniors advocate says the government should be focusing on another issue entirely.

Ian Henschke, chief advocate with National Seniors, said there was overwhelming evidence to suggest the main factor in somebody being unable to pay the bills when they’re older was not owning a home.

“Affordable housing is the number one issue that the federal government should be focusing on,” he told 3AW.

Picture by Getty iStock