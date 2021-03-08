3AW
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131332

Create a 3AW account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 3AW content and other benefits.


Joining is easy.

Skip for now
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • Home
  • News
  • ‘The number one issue’ for..

‘The number one issue’ for struggling pensioners

6 hours ago
Neil Mitchell
Article image for ‘The number one issue’ for struggling pensioners

There’s debate over whether the latest increase to the pension is enough to help struggling older people.

But one seniors advocate says the government should be focusing on another issue entirely.

Ian Henschke, chief advocate with National Seniors, said there was overwhelming evidence to suggest the main factor in somebody being unable to pay the bills when they’re older was not owning a home.

“Affordable housing is the number one issue that the federal government should be focusing on,” he told 3AW.

Click PLAY below to hear more on 3AW

Picture by Getty iStock

Neil Mitchell
News
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131332