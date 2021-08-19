3AW
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131332

Create a 3AW account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 3AW content and other benefits.


Joining is easy.

Skip for now
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The often-used tag that sits uncomfortably with this Paralympian

3 hours ago
Neil Mitchell
Article image for The often-used tag that sits uncomfortably with this Paralympian

An Australian Paralympian who’s about to take part in her third games says she hopes the country will get a lift watching more athletes represent the nation on the back of the Olympics.

But she admits there’s one often-used phrase that can often sit uncomfortably for athletes with disabilities.

“We want people to be inspired by what we do, but sometimes we hate being ‘known’ as inspirational,” Carol Cooke AM told Neil Mitchell.

“We just want to be known as elite athletes inspiring people.”

Cooke said she was starting to get excited as she prepares to fly to Tokyo.

Press PLAY below to hear her story on 3AW!

(Photo by Kelly Defina/Getty Images)

Neil Mitchell
News
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131332