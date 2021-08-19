The often-used tag that sits uncomfortably with this Paralympian

An Australian Paralympian who’s about to take part in her third games says she hopes the country will get a lift watching more athletes represent the nation on the back of the Olympics.

But she admits there’s one often-used phrase that can often sit uncomfortably for athletes with disabilities.

“We want people to be inspired by what we do, but sometimes we hate being ‘known’ as inspirational,” Carol Cooke AM told Neil Mitchell.

“We just want to be known as elite athletes inspiring people.”

Cooke said she was starting to get excited as she prepares to fly to Tokyo.

(Photo by Kelly Defina/Getty Images)