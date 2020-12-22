3AW
The once in a lifetime job for Aussies seeking a new adventure

2 hours ago
3AW Drive
Antarctica
The search is on for a group of Australian tradies ready for a new adventure to become Antarctic expeditioners for the 2021-22 season.

Human Resources Manager at the Australian Antarctic Division Maree Riley said the jobs attracted people looking for a new challenge, and others who had always dreamed of seeing Antarctica.

“It’s a pretty incredible experience to live and work on an Antarctic research station for a period of time,” she told Shane McInnes filling in for Tom Elliott on 3AW Drive.

“Generally our contracts are between 4-12 months depending on the role.”

She said applicants go through a series of medical and psychological assessments.

“We are open to applications from a diverse community group, we are very keen to see increasing applications from women.”

