The one place in Melbourne (or nearby) you’d take a tourist
If there was just one place in Melbourne, or nearby, you could take a tourist, where would it be?
Tony Wilson and Tom Elliott shared their thoughts with callers on Friday!
Some of the suggestions…
- Lygon Street.
- The MCG.
- Queen Victoria Market.
- Werribee Zoo.
- Phillip Island.
- Dandenong Ranges.
Unsurprisingly, Tom Elliott also threw up Princes Park as a suggestion.
“The home of the mighty Blues!” he said.
