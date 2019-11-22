3AW
Advertisement
LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131332
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The one place in Melbourne (or nearby) you’d take a tourist

2 hours ago
3aw drive

If there was just one place in Melbourne, or nearby, you could take a tourist, where would it be?

Tony Wilson and Tom Elliott shared their thoughts with callers on Friday!

Some of the suggestions…

  • Lygon Street.
  • The MCG.
  • Queen Victoria Market.
  • Werribee Zoo.
  • Phillip Island.
  • Dandenong Ranges.

Unsurprisingly, Tom Elliott also threw up Princes Park as a suggestion.

“The home of the mighty Blues!” he said.

Click PLAY below to hear more on 3AW Drive

3aw drive
News
Advertisement
Advertisement
131332