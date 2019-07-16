The one thing from Alan Richardson’s press conference which which caught Tom Elliott’s eye

Tom Elliott watched outgoing St Kilda coach Alan Richardson’s press conference on Tuesday and couldn’t believe how cliche-ridden it was.

St Kilda and Richardson, 54, parted ways on Tuesday after a season which has produced just six wins so far.

Former Carlton coach Brett Ratten will take the reigns as caretaker until the end of the season.

Tom was particularly critical of CEO Matt Finnis’ use of cliches during the press conference.

“Matt Finnis has obviously done a master’s degree in uttering cliches,” he said.

“It was the most awkward, cliche-ridden, jargonistic, jumble of phrases and sentences I’ve ever seen.

“Everything that came out of his mouth was a cliche straight from the corporate business-speak handbook.”

Social Researcher at McCrindle Ashley Fell said using cliches wasn’t an issue, as long as they weren’t used too frequently.

“It did make it a little bit harder for me to hear what (Matt Finnis) was saying because I was focusing on those cliches and how many he was using,” she said on 3AW.

“Majority are inclined to not be in support of cliches but they do come in handy sometimes when we have difficulty expressing ourselves.”

