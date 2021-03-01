3AW
The ‘only question’ Neil Mitchell thinks should be asked about the Premier’s friendship with Lindsay Fox

5 hours ago
Neil Mitchell
Article image for The ‘only question’ Neil Mitchell thinks should be asked about the Premier’s friendship with Lindsay Fox

Neil Mitchell says the Premier’s friendship with businessman Lindsay Fox isn’t a concern, as the pair discuss the possibility of a quarantine facility at Fox-owned Avalon Airport.

“I don’t think it matters unless the Premier allows the Fox’s a special deal, and there’s no suggestion he’s done that,” the 3AW Mornings host said.

“Lindsay Fox is a businessman, he’s entitled to lobby. They are both entitled to be friends. The Premier would be silly not to talk to him.”

But Neil Mitchell says steps may need to be taken to ensure Daniel Andrews doesn’t become “conflicted”.

“The only question is whether Lindsay Fox gets any special deal because of that friendship and there’s no real suggestion of that,” he said.

“The best way to keep it that way is to make the whole process squeaky clean and publicly exposed.

“More than that … if he is conflicted by his friendship the Premier should exclude himself and leave the cabinet room.

“He won’t like that but it may well be necessary.”

Press PLAY below for more.

Image (Fox): Michael Dodge

News
