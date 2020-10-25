The ‘only reason’ Greg Hunt thinks Daniel Andrews may hold off on easing restrictions today

Federal Health Minister Greg Hunt says he thinks Victoria is “safe to reopen” and if Premier Daniel Andrews does not ease restrictions, there’s only one possible explanation.

“The only reason that the Premier would not allow Victoria to open today is if he didn’t have confidence in his contact tracing,” Mr Hunt told Neil Mitchell.

“If they do believe in their contact tracing system there is no reason not to move to the next stage and to do so today.

“This is the moment.

“Today’s the day where Victoria … should respectfully open up in a COVID-safe way.”

Mr Hunt says the federal government was not informed of yesterday’s pause on restriction easing before Mr Andrews’s announcement yesterday.

“I was giving the press conference on behalf of the government and one of the journalists relayed the Premier’s position, so we knew when the public knew,” he said.

