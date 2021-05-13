The OTHER time Pies fans voted in massive numbers to get their man over the line

The legitimacy of the AFL’s Mark of the Week is under fire after Richmond’s Shai Bolton’s phenomenal mark against Geelong on Friday was overlooked.

The mark was touted as an early contender for Mark of the Year, but it didn’t even win the weekly accolade.

The award is determined by popular vote, so Pies fans flooded the poll, getting Brody Mihocek’s grab against North Melbourne over the line with 50.8 per cent of the vote.

And it’s not the first time Collingwood fans have voted in huge numbers to get their man up.

In 2010, a Collingwood player secured an international award previously held by winners such as Tanqueray Beavers, Honka Monka, Excellent Raymond and Nimrod Weiselfish.

Image: Michael Willson / AFL Photos / Getty