3AW
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131332

Create a 3AW account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 3AW content and other benefits.


Joining is easy.

Skip for now
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The parts of Melbourne where traffic is worse than it was before the pandemic

4 hours ago
Ross and Russel
Article image for The parts of Melbourne where traffic is worse than it was before the pandemic

There are far fewer people in the CBD than there were before the pandemic, but road congestion is worse in some parts of the city.

Analysis by software firm Intelematics reveals Kings Way, Spencer Street and Punt Road are now busier than they were in 2019.

But Marion Terrill from the Grattan Institute says the number of people in the city remains well down.

“In the CBD the movement levels, both in traffic and on foot are below half of normal levels,” she told Ross and Russel.

“Even though the number of people there is less than usual, we are seeing more driving.”

Press PLAY below for more.

Ross and Russel
News
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131332