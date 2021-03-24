The parts of Melbourne where traffic is worse than it was before the pandemic

There are far fewer people in the CBD than there were before the pandemic, but road congestion is worse in some parts of the city.

Analysis by software firm Intelematics reveals Kings Way, Spencer Street and Punt Road are now busier than they were in 2019.

But Marion Terrill from the Grattan Institute says the number of people in the city remains well down.

“In the CBD the movement levels, both in traffic and on foot are below half of normal levels,” she told Ross and Russel.

“Even though the number of people there is less than usual, we are seeing more driving.”

