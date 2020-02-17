The perils of sugar laid bare in confronting new TV ad — See it here
A confronting new social media campaign has been launched depicting the perils of sugar.
It shows a teenager’s nightmare as her family gorges on spoonfuls of pure sugar, resulting in rotted teeth the risk of cancer, heart disease and diabetes.
The Cancer Council’s Head of Prevention, Craig Sinclair, told Ross and John’s it’s a powerful message.
“A standard 600ml bottle of soft drink contains 16 teaspoons of sugar,” he told 3AW Breakfast.
“So the message is: You wouldn’t sit down and eat 16 teaspoons, so why on earth are we drinking it?”
