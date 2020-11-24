3AW
Advertisement
 
LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131332
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The photo that won Mark ‘Scorcher’ Davidson a prestigious photography award

5 hours ago
see the winning photo
Article image for The photo that won Mark ‘Scorcher’ Davidson a prestigious photography award

3AW Breakfast senior producer, Mark ‘Scorcher’ Davidson, has taken home a prestigious award.

Mark, a keen photographer, has been awarded second place in the street/travel category of the Australian Photography Awards.

Image: Mark Davidson’s winning photo

His second place award got the Ross and Russel thinking about when coming second is a good thing, and when it’s a bad thing.

Runner up in Miss Universe? Good second.

Second in the AFL Grand Final? Bad second.

Press PLAY below for the entertaining chat + talkback.

See more of Scorcher’s photos on his Instagram HERE.

see the winning photo
News
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131332