The photo that won Mark ‘Scorcher’ Davidson a prestigious photography award
3AW Breakfast senior producer, Mark ‘Scorcher’ Davidson, has taken home a prestigious award.
Mark, a keen photographer, has been awarded second place in the street/travel category of the Australian Photography Awards.
His second place award got the Ross and Russel thinking about when coming second is a good thing, and when it’s a bad thing.
Runner up in Miss Universe? Good second.
Second in the AFL Grand Final? Bad second.
