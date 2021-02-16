The political pay snip push that’s got Tom Elliott’s backing

Tom Elliott was perusing Australia’s newspapers online on Tuesday when he stumbled across a comment from a man called Norm.

And he loved it.

Norm suggested Victoria’s politicians showed some “solidarity” with their state and give up five days pay in line with the snap lockdown.

“What a great idea this is,” Tom Elliott said.

“Just so they focus their minds on what it means.

“They are the political elite.

“They have not suffered economically as a result of all these lockdowns they seem so keen on enforcing on us.

“The Premier and his ministers actually had a pay rise in the past 12 months.

“They don’t suffer the financial pain of having businesses that can’t open their doors, or casuals who thought they were getting shifts over the weekend who are now forbidden to work.”

