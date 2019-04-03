3AW
The Prime Minister explains why he impersonated Borat in parliament

2 hours ago
3aw drive speaks with the PM

Parliament took an interesting post-budget turn on Wednesday when the Prime Minister impersonated Borat.

Borat, a mockumentary comedy film character from Kazakhstan made famous by Sacha Baron Cohen, frequently said “very nice” in the film.

The PM did the same, ‘accent’ and all, during Question Time.

Scott Morrison explained why he did it on 3AW Drive.

“I thought it was very appropriate,” he said.

Click PLAY below to hear his explanation

Click PLAY below to hear the full interview

