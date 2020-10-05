The problem with free parking in Melbourne’s CBD during COVID-19
Tradies are hogging free parking spaces in the CBD, leaving inner-city traders and residents fuming.
About 80 per cent of on-street CBD parking spots — made free during COVID-19 — are currently taken up by tradies.
Parking Australia CEO, Stuart Norman, says free city parking sounds great in theory, but it’s causing problems for many who have to travel to the CBD.
“Parking is about management of an asset or a space,” he told Ross and Russel.
“The policies from the government throughout the whole lockdown have been a bit of a dog’s breakfast.”
