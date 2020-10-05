3AW
Advertisement
 
LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131332
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The problem with free parking in Melbourne’s CBD during COVID-19

3 hours ago
Ross and Russel

Tradies are hogging free parking spaces in the CBD, leaving inner-city traders and residents fuming.

About 80 per cent of on-street CBD parking spots  — made free during COVID-19 — are currently taken up by tradies.

Parking Australia CEO, Stuart Norman, says free city parking sounds great in theory, but it’s causing problems for many who have to travel to the CBD.

“Parking is about management of an asset or a space,” he told Ross and Russel.

“The policies from the government throughout the whole lockdown have been a bit of a dog’s breakfast.”

Press PLAY below for more.

Ross and Russel
News
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131332