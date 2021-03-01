The problem with the federal government’s plan to overhaul aged care

A royal commission into aged care has found one-in-three people are receiving “substandard care”.

The bombshell final report in to the Royal Commission into Aged Care Quality and Safety was released on Monday with the federal government announcing an additional $452 million in funding to address the issues raised.

The federal government says it’s embarking on a five-year plan to improve the quality of aged care, train workers and increase audits and monitoring of the system.

Head of the Health Law and Ageing Research Unit at Monash University, Professor Joseph Ibrahim, says there’s a big problem with the federal plan.

“If we do what the Prime Minister is asking, and we wait another five years, that means another 100,000 plus older people will have died in aged care and never seen the benefit of the royal commission’s recommendations,” he said.

“We have money in the system and we should be using that to make the lives of older people better.

“There are fixes.”

