The problem with the measures proposed to stop the spread of COVID-19 in offices

When Victorians return to work at high density office buildings they may be faced with temperature checks and thermal screening in a bid to stop a COVID-19 resurgence.

But University of Queensland virologist Dr Kirsty Short said screening measures will have limited success in stopping the virus from spreading in the workplace.

“It’s certainly not infallible,” she told 3AW’s Ross and John.

Dr Short said the problem is about 20 per cent of people who contract COVID-19 show no symptoms.

“The problem we have with this COVID-19 virus is that some people can spread the virus in the absence of having any symptoms, or before they develop symptoms,” she said.

“Thermal screening will pick up individuals who have a temperature, so they’re symptomatic, but it will miss the individuals who are asymptomatic or pre-symptomatic, and that’s a problem.”

