The problem with Uber allowing pets to come along for the ride

From today, you can take your pet along for a ride in an Uber.

The ride-share company has rolled out the pet feature nationally after trials in Sydney and Brisbane.

But there’s concern the new feature could mean trouble for those with severe animal allergies.

Allergy researcher at the University of Melbourne, Professor Jo Douglas, said cats are the main problem.

“Cat allergens, the thing we’re allergic to from cats, does tend to be quite sticky and cling to things,” she said.

“If you had an allergy to cats it probably would tend to stay around the Uber a little while.”

