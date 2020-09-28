The promising world-first saliva test that may detect early stages of heart failure

A world-first saliva test which detects the early stages of heart failure could soon be readily available.

The test, created by Melbourne startup, ESN Cleer, measures proteins in saliva to determine heart failure risk.

Today, on World Heart Day, the groundbreaking medical startup is looking for volunteers to take part in a clinical study of the test.

Cardiologist and chairman of ESN Cleer, Professor Andrew Coats, said trials of the device show it is very accurate.

“Accuracy is very good … around 95 per cent,” he told Ross and Russel.

Researcher are looking for people at elevated risk of heart disease, such as over 55s, those with hypertension, diabetes, a family history of heart disease or who have had a heart attack.

For more information on the trial visit cleer.com.au.

Press PLAY below for more.