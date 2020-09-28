3AW
Advertisement
 
LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131332
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • Home
  • News
  • The promising world-first saliva test..

The promising world-first saliva test that may detect early stages of heart failure

3 hours ago
Ross and Russel

A world-first saliva test which detects the early stages of heart failure could soon be readily available.

The test, created by Melbourne startup, ESN Cleer, measures proteins in saliva to determine heart failure risk.

Today, on World Heart Day, the groundbreaking medical startup is looking for volunteers to take part in a clinical study of the test.

Cardiologist and chairman of ESN Cleer, Professor Andrew Coats, said trials of the device show it is very accurate.

“Accuracy is very good … around 95 per cent,” he told Ross and Russel.

Researcher are looking for people at elevated risk of heart disease, such as over 55s, those with hypertension, diabetes, a family history of heart disease or who have had a heart attack.

For more information on the trial visit cleer.com.au.

Press PLAY below for more.

Ross and Russel
News
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131332