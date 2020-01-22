Psychologist Sabina Read debated the pros and cons of city living with Dee Dee Dunleavy.

During her regular segment on 3AW Afternoons, she said there’s a plethora of evidence which shows the benefits of daily exposure to nature and being outside.

But there’s some obvious reasons why most of us choose urban life.

“What we know for city living, Australia is one of the most urbanised nations,” she said.

“We need to look at what are the positive and negative effects, particularly of mental health, of city living.

“At the moment 55 per cent of the world’s population lives in the city that’s projected to increase to 68 per cent.

“We have more job opportunities, more cultural social opportunities.”

Caller Joanna said she loved living in the country but move back to Melbourne for medical reasons

Image: TorriPhoto