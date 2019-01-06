The push for more women working in Victorian prisons

A major campaign has been launched to recruit more women to work in Victoria’s prison system.

But Brett Collins from Justice Action, a prisoner advocacy group, says there are major obstacles for females, working in the system.

“Women are generally compassionate people, probably more so, than men,” he

“And so it makes it very hard for them to work in a negative, destructive environment and so quite often … they build up relationships with the prisoners.”

3AW Breakfast co-host Kate Stevenson questioned whether relationships were always a bad thing.

Click PLAY for the full interview with Kate and Quarters