The push to give away $80 million to vaccinated Australians

There are calls for Australia to give away millions in rewards to people who get vaccinated against COVID-19.

The Grattan Institute says Australia should conduct a lottery with 10 $1 million prizes up for grabs every week for vaccinated Australians.

Under the plan, vaccine lotteries would be conducted for eight weeks, beginning on Melbourne Cup Day.

Health Program Director at the Grattan Institute, Dr Stephen Duckett, says it “would really reward us all”.

“You don’t have to do anything except what you should be doing anyway, which is getting vaccinated,” he told Ross and Russel.

“We just really need to get some excitement into it, to really tug at our heartstrings and say you need to be stepping up.”

Dr Duckett says the lottery shouldn’t be launched until November.

“You can’t unleash demand when we just don’t have enough supply,” he said.

