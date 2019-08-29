The push to move the AFL grand final holiday to the Monday after the game

A push to move Victoria’s newest public holiday is under way.

Reason Party leader Fiona Patten last night moved a motion to shift the AFL grand final holiday from the Friday before the game to the Monday after.

The motion was not passed, but Fiona says her campaign is just beginning.

According to the Victorian Chamber of Commerce, the public holiday costs the state’s businesses $35 million an hour.

Historically, almost 75 per cent of businesses have closed on the holiday, and three-in-four of those who chose to remain open traded at a loss.

For businesses operating nation-wide, a Monday holiday would cut costs, as New South Wales has a public holiday on the Monday after the NRL grand final.

Ms Patten said Friday is a bad day for small businesses to miss out on trade.

“For many retailers and hospitality businesses, Friday is their busiest day,” she told 3AW’s Neil Mitchell.

“By having them either closed or be paying public holiday rates for their staff, it’s not affordable.

“They really lose out by a Friday holiday,” she said.

Image: Michael Dodge / Stringer