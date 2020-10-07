The question ‘every Melburnian’ needs to ask themselves

Melbourne’s most prominent demographer says he’s confident the city can bounce back from lockdown and the economic and population hits that are inevitably coming.

It’s estimated Victoria will have 400,000 fewer people by the end of 2022 because of the pandemic.

Bernard Salt is Managing Director of the The Demographics Group and told Neil Mitchell that spelled huge problems for the construction industry.

But we’ve been here before.

Victoria faced similar problems in the early 1990s.

Mr Salt said while it was easy to look at the negatives about living in Melbourne right now, there were a few key questions people needed to ask themselves about the future.

“Do you have faith in the future of Australia and Victoria and Melbourne?” he said.

“Do we offer a good proposition?

“Is it a good place to live?

“Are there opportunities here?

“Are there resources here?

“Is there a good quality of life here?

“They’re the questions we need to be asking ourselves.

“I say yes.”

Click PLAY below to hear more on 3AW Mornings