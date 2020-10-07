The quirky way a Melbourne couple’s dogs helped them sell their home

Selling homes during COVID-19 hasn’t been easy, due to restrictions on auctions and inspections, but one couple has had some luck with a quirky idea.

Jax and Kristen Carlyle-Mackenzie were looking to move because their dachshunds have trouble going up and down the stairs in their double storey home.

Both real estate agents themselves, the couple came up with a fun idea to advertise their home — use the dogs!

It proved an instant hit.

“We sold in three days, sight unseen,” Kristen told Alicia Loxley, filling in for Dee Dee.

The couple are now fielding modelling requests from others who want their four-legged friends to help sell their homes.

Press PLAY below for more.