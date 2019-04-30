The rains are here: ‘Excited’ farmers wake to a beautiful sound

Drought-ravaged farms across almost the entire state are expected to get some much needed rain during the next 48 hours.

A rain band has crossed the west of the state.

Melbourne has missed the heavier falls, but Bureau of Meteorology forecaster Chris Godfred says western parts of the state have received 5-10 millimetres this morning.

“There looks like there will be some quite substantial falls across central and northern Victoria this afternoon into tonight, and into tomorrow as well,” he said.

Victorian Farmers Federation Grains President Brett Hosking told Ross and John the timing is perfect.

“We’re pretty excited to be honest,” he said.

“This is kind of ideal timing for our growers right across Australia.”

“I woke up about 3am this morning to the sound of rain on the roof, which is a pretty good sound at this time of year.”

Click PLAY to hear more from Brett Hosking