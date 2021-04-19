The reality TV series that Melbourne fell in love with

The current season of Married At First Sight wrapped up on Sunday night with a drama-filled reunion.

Fiona Byrne, Herald Sun entertainment reporter, told Dee Dee Dunleavy the show was a ratings winner.

“A whisker under 1.4 million tuned in to see that final episode,” she said.

“It included 451,000 in Melbourne alone.

“Melbourne has consistently been the biggest market during this series.

“Melbourne viewers have really connected with MAFS for some reason this season, it has been a soap opera and we have all been very attached and interested in the story line.”

