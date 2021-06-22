3AW
The reason Chinese is unlikely to overthrow English as the ‘global’ language any time soon

4 hours ago
Tom Elliott
Article image for The reason Chinese is unlikely to overthrow English as the ‘global’ language any time soon

China’s proliferation into a global superpower is showing no sign of slowing down, but Mandarin is unlikely to replace English as the ‘global’ language any time soon.

“English is just too widely established,” Dr Jeffery Gil from the College of Humanities, Arts and Social Sciences at Flinders University told Tom Elliott.

Dr Gil said it was more likely both languages were used.

“I think we’ll see the coexistence of Chinese and English as global languages in the medium term,” he said, citing examples such as airport and road signage around the world.

Press PLAY below to hear his insights

Picture by Getty iStock

Tom Elliott
News
