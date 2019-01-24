The remains of Matthew Flinders have been found, ending a 170 year mystery

The remains of Matthew Flinders have been found in London, ending a 170 year mystery.

Captain Matthew Flinders is famous for sailing around Australia in the early 1800s, proving to the Europeans that Australia was a single continent, rather than two separate landmasses.

He died in 1814 but his headstone was removed from St James’ Burial Ground during the expansion of Euston Station and his remains were believed to be lost.

Archaeologists working on England’s High Speed rail project have uncovered dozens of graves.

They say a lead breast plate worn by Captain Flinders when he was buried was the lucky break they needed to identify him.

His skeleton will be studied before being laid to rest for a second time.