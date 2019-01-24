3AW
Advertisement
LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131332
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • Home
  • News
  • The remains of Matthew Flinders..

The remains of Matthew Flinders have been found, ending a 170 year mystery

39 mins ago
3aw news

The remains of Matthew Flinders have been found in London, ending a 170 year mystery.

Captain Matthew Flinders is famous for sailing around Australia in the early 1800s, proving to the Europeans that Australia was a single continent, rather than two separate landmasses.

He died in 1814 but his headstone was removed from St James’ Burial Ground during the expansion of Euston Station and his remains were believed to be lost.

Archaeologists working on England’s High Speed rail project have uncovered dozens of graves.

They say a lead breast plate worn by Captain Flinders when he was buried was the lucky break they needed to identify him.

His skeleton will be studied before being laid to rest for a second time.

3aw news
News
Advertisement
Advertisement
131332