3AW
  Home
  News
  • The restriction easing hospitality operators..

The restriction easing hospitality operators are hoping for tomorrow

9 hours ago
Neil Mitchell
Article image for The restriction easing hospitality operators are hoping for tomorrow

Victoria’s lockdown is expected to end at 11.59pm tomorrow, but many restrictions are likely to remain.

With cases spreading at Ms Frankie’s restaurant and Young and Jackson during this outbreak, the rules on hospitality are expected to be relaxed slowly.

David Canny, from the Victorian Hotels Association, says the industry needs an announcement on restriction easing made today, so restaurant, cafe and pub owners have time to prepare to reopen.

“Some businesses will make a decision on those numbers, whether it’s viable for them to do it,” he told Neil Mitchell.

“That advanced warning allows venues … to get their staff back if they think they’re going to open, do the preparation.”

Mr Canny says capacity restrictions will be the critical issue for hospitality operators.

He says a one person per two square metre rule, not a one person per four square metre rule, will be needed to make opening viable for many businesses.

“It’s … basically 50 per cent capacity,” he said.

“Anything lower than that, and venue caps, will make it very restrictive.”

Press PLAY below to hear more about the rules the hospitality industry hopes will be eased

Neil Mitchell
News
