The restrictions that must be lifted tonight to give businesses ‘a fighting chance’

4 hours ago
Ross and Russel
The CEO of Victoria’s peak business body says he’s optimistic that the state will snap back from the circuit breaker lockdown tonight.

Businesses were hit hard by the snap lockdown, which came into place just before Valentine’s weekend and Lunar New Year.

CEO of the Victorian Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Paul Guerra, says he thinks the short, sharp lockdown “has worked”.

“Yesterday’s numbers were really encouraging, there was no unknown sources so they’re all connected,” he told Ross and Russel.

Mr Guerra says businesses desperately need restrictions to be eased quickly, not gradually.

“Now is the time to get businesses what they need,” he said.

“We have to run out of this, we’ve got to snap back straight out of this and let’s start sprinting.

“We need at least the conditions we had back last Friday.

“If we can get those it gives businesses a fighting chance.”

